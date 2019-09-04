VIDEO: Conan Arrives in Greenland to Follow Up on Trump's Plan to Buy the Country

After President Trump's expressed interest in purchasing Greenland, late night host Conan O'Brien took it upon himself to travel to Greenland to complete the deal.

In the latest edition of 'Conan Without Borders,' the TBS host arrived in the capitol city of Nuuk, and introduces himself to locals with the greeting, "Hi, I'm here to buy your country." He also went around to ask the locals if they're excited about becoming part of the United States.

Find out what they said in the segment below!

Conan began the 'Conan Without Borders' specials in 2015 when he visited Cuba after President Obama's call to restore diplomatic ties with the nation. Conan has also visited Mexico, Israel, Haiti, Italy and Korea in the specials.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You