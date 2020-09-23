Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Common Talks About Dave Chappelle's Socially-Distanced Summer Camp

Article Pixel

Common gives an inside look at what really happens during Dave Chappelle's celebrity-filled summer camp.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Common gives an inside look at what really happens during Dave Chappelle's celebrity-filled summer camp, including how everyone manages to stay safe and socially distant during the pandemic.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Common Talks About Dave Chappelle's Socially-Distanced Summer Camp
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You