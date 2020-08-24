VIDEO: Coach TED LASSO Gets Advice From Legendary Football Manager José Mourinho

Mourinho, known widely as “The Special One,” reluctantly took a few minutes out of his evening.

During the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE final, which took place last night, (Sunday, August 23), Coach Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis' titular character in Apple TV's critically acclaimed, global hit original comedy series of the same name, "Ted Lasso," called legendary football Manager José Mourinho seeking advice as he starts his new role leading the (fictional) Premier League club AFC Richmond. Mourinho, known widely as "The Special One," reluctantly took a few minutes out of his evening to give Lasso, a Division II COLLEGE FOOTBALL coach who has never coached a soccer game in his life, a few pointers which he graciously accepted (and desperately needed).

Sport streaming service DAZN and Apple TV+ partnered to produce this fun exchange which was integrated into DAZN's live and on-demand OTT coverage of the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE final, which aired during half-time and post-game in Austria, Canada and Germany.

In the Apple TV+ series, Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time COLLEGE FOOTBALL coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. "Ted Lasso" is based on the popular Coach Ted Lasso character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. The fifth episode titled, "Tan Lines," will premiere on Friday, August 28th on Apple TV+.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series is developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

