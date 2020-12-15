Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Performs 'The Christmas Song' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Aguilera released a Christmas album in the year 2000.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Musical guest Christina Aguilera performs "The Christmas Song" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Watch the performance below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

