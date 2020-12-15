VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Performs 'The Christmas Song' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Aguilera released a Christmas album in the year 2000.
Musical guest Christina Aguilera performs "The Christmas Song" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Watch the performance below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
