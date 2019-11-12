VIDEO: Christian Serratos To Star As Legendary Icon Selena Quintanilla In New Netflix Series

Netflix has announced that Christian Serratos will star as legendary icon Selena Quintanilla in their upcoming series Selena: The Series. Principal photography on the series began last month.

Watch the announcement below!

A coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead, Twilight) will play Selena Quintanilla, an incredibly talented and charming young woman from South Texas, who chases her musical aspirations with her family and becomes one of the most successful Latin artists of all time.

GABRIEL CHAVARRIA (War for the Planet of the Apes, The Purge) will play A.B. Quintanilla, Selena's oldest brother and the band's music producer, who constantly faces the pressure to deliver hits and ultimately forges the band's trailblazing Signature Sound.

Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives, Santa Clarita Diet, Scandal) will play Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father, a savvy musician whose encouragement of his children to work hard and dream big leads them to achieve global superstardom.

NOEMI GONZALEZ (The Young and the Restless, East Los High) will play Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister and best friend, who learns to embrace her role as the first female drummer in Tejano music history.

SEIDY LOPEZ (Training Day) will play Marcella Quintanilla, Selena's mother and the cohesive, nurturing force in the family, who believes in achieving their dreams against all odds.

MADISON TAYLOR BAEZ will play Young Selena, a happy-go-lucky child who learns what it takes to become an artist from her father.





