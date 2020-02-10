VIDEO: Chrissy Metz Sings 'I'm Standing With You' Live at Oscars

Chrissy Metz and a live choir performed the Oscar-nominated original song 'I'm Standing with You' from BREAKTHROUGH.

'I'm Standing with You' is a song with music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

An Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominated actress, Chrissy Metz stars on the critically acclaimed hit NBC series This Is Us, which has been renewed for two additional seasons. Metz plays Kate, a woman struggling with her weight, eating habits and body image. ET named her one of six "breakout stars you will fall in love with this fall" and People magazine named her to its "Ones to Watch" list. THIS IS US also stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley and Emmy Award-winner Sterling K. Brown. The show received nominations from the Critics' Choice Awards, AFI, NAACP, and it won the People's Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama. Beyond This is Us, Metz is known for her roles in American Horror Story: Freak Show, Loveless in Los Angeles, Solving Charlie, My Name is Earl and Entourage. After being discovered in Gainesville, Florida at a local talent event that she originally attended as a chaperone for her sister, she packed up and moved to Los Angeles to find her way into entertainment.

The 92nd Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9. The ceremony was televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.





