VIDEO: Chris Evans, Michael K. Williams Star in Trailer for THE RED SEA DIVING RESORT

Netflix has released the trailer for THE RED SEA DIVING RESORT, starring Chris Evans and Michael K. Williams and directed by Gideon Raff.

Inspired by remarkable TRUE LIFE rescue missions, THE RED SEA DIVING RESORT is the incredible story of a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. The undercover team carrying out this mission is led by the charismatic Ari Kidron (Chris Evans) and courageous local Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams).

Watch the trailer below!

The prestigious cast also includes Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley.

THE RED SEA DIVING RESORT is available on Netflix starting July 31!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You