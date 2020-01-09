VIDEO: Choreographer Valentin Chmerkovskiy on FLIRTY DANCING!

Choreographer Valentin Chmerkovskiy gives a sneak peek at the ultimate BLIND DATE when he puts his choreography skills to work helping single people find love. Will it be love at first dance?

Watch the video below!

Hosted by actress, producer, and dancer, Jenna Dewan, comes FLIRTY DANCING, the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry. Complete strangers are taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a BLIND DATE at a breathtaking location, where they will then dance together without saying a word. In this romantic approach to dating, these singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet. Will it be love at first dance? Tune in to FLIRTY DANCING, Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX!





