VIDEO: Chelsea Handler Talks About Her New Comedy Special on TODAY SHOW
Comedian Chelsea Handler catches up with Jenna Bush Hager.
Comedian Chelsea Handler catches up with Jenna Bush Hager for a discussion about her HBO Max special "Chelsea Handler: Evolution," in which she riffs on dating, love and her visits to therapy. "I wanted to bring something to the table during this really dark time that we're all in," she says. "I wanted to bring laughter and joy."
Watch the clip below!
