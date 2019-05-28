VIDEO: Check Out Official Trailer For Maluma YouTube Original Documentary

MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré, a Youtube Originals documentary will premiere exclusively on Youtube on June 5, 2019, alongside an extended cut only available for Youtube Premium subscribers featuring additional interviews and performances.

The 90-minute feature documentary follows Maluma, global Latin music star, by tracing his humble origins in Colombia and evolution to selling out stadiums worldwide. Featuring exclusive, revealing, interviews with family, friends and Maluma himself. Directed by Jessy Terrero and produced by Cinema Giants.





