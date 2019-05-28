VIDEO: Check Out Official Trailer For Maluma YouTube Original Documentary

May. 28, 2019  

MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré, a Youtube Originals documentary will premiere exclusively on Youtube on June 5, 2019, alongside an extended cut only available for Youtube Premium subscribers featuring additional interviews and performances.

The 90-minute feature documentary follows Maluma, global Latin music star, by tracing his humble origins in Colombia and evolution to selling out stadiums worldwide. Featuring exclusive, revealing, interviews with family, friends and Maluma himself. Directed by Jessy Terrero and produced by Cinema Giants.

VIDEO: Check Out Official Trailer For Maluma YouTube Original Documentary
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Christopher Jackson, Amber Riley, Patti LaBelle and More Perform in PBS' National Memorial Day Concert

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup