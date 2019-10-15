VIDEO: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie Star in BOMBSHELL

Article Pixel Oct. 15, 2019  

Starring Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award® nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; FOX News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Directed by Emmy® Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award® winner Charles Randolph.

Watch the trailer below!

BOMBSHELL also stars Emmy® Award winner Kate McKinnon, Golden Globe® nominee Connie Britton, Emmy® Award winner Mark Duplass, Emmy® Award nominee Rob Delaney, Golden Globe® nominee Malcolm McDowell and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney.

VIDEO: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie Star in BOMBSHELL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter Appear in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cold Open
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan and Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'I Won't Say I'm in Love' From HERCULES
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at L.A. Opera's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, Starring Renee Fleming
  • VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More!