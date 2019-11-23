VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman Talks About BLACK PANTHER Fame on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

James asks Chadwick Boseman about the increased level of fame that came with the success of "Black Panther," and Chadwick tells James about a trip he was on in Asia and how he was spotted even though he was wearing a mask and hat.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

