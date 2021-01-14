VIDEO: Carrie Coon Talks Bill Murray, Ghostbusters & THE LEFTOVERS Ending on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
She also talks about her new movie The Nest.
Carrie talks about working with Bill Murray, being in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, her very supportive/critical family, bonding with fans of "The Leftovers," and her new movie The Nest.
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
