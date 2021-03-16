VIDEO: Brian Tyree Henry Talks About Meeting Brad Pitt on THE TONIGHT SHOW
He also talks about his new film 'Godzilla vs. Kong.'
Brian Tyree Henry talks about meeting Brad Pitt for the first time, his stint as a DJ and his new film Godzilla vs. Kong.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
