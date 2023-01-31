Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bravo Shares First Look at Kandi Burruss' SWV & XSCAPE: THE QUEENS OF R&B Series

The series will air Sundays on Bravo (9:30-10:30 p.m. ET), premiering March 5.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Multiplatinum R&B trio SWV (Sisters With Voices), featuring Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

Mega-successful R&B quartet XSCAPE, featuring Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott, has sold more than 9 million records worldwide and notched six top-10 songs hitting the Billboard 100.

This six-part limited series puts fans in a VIP front-row seat and offers backstage access to '90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together. It premieres on March 5.

For more than three decades, SWV and XSCAPE have reigned supreme with chart-topping hits, showstopping performances, sold-out tours and epic breakups. Although both groups are undisputedly talented and the competition is friendly, the fan-fueled rivalry between the New York new jack swinging trio and the Atlanta hip-hop soul quartet has always been as legendary as the bands themselves.

Now, as they come together for a spectacular one-night-only concert event, these seven powerful voices must juggle family and career commitments while learning to collaborate with their fiercest competitors.

The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups -such as the bombshell revelation of the Scott Sisters' dark secret, which threatens to tear their family apart and drive a wedge between XSCAPE.

From wars about set design and setlists, to epic battles over which group should headline, these women don't hold back. Each episode will capture the highs and lows of their journey as they race against a ticking clock to create a career-reigniting concert. But can these strong-willed songstresses ever reach an accord? Not before sharing their most vulnerable moments and venturing beyond business to try healing the personal hurts that stand in the way of their futures.

"SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B" is produced by Monami Productions with Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, Maryam Janhabin, Charles Davis and Patrick McCabe serving as executive producers. LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Kandi Burruss, Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LeAnne "Lelee" Lyons and Tamika Scott also serve as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here:





Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Prime Video Debuts THE POWER Teaser Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Prime Video Debuts THE POWER Teaser Trailer
The emotionally driven global thriller from SISTER (Chernobyl) is based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel. The series stars Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić, Halle Bush, and more. Watch the new trailer video now!
WOW Presents Plus Announces DRAG RACE SVERIGE Judges Photo
WOW Presents Plus Announces DRAG RACE SVERIGE Judges
The highly anticipated first season of “Drag Race Sverige”, coming to WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, announced the judges joining the fabulous host Robert Fux, are stand-up comedian and radio and television host Farao Groth and Swedish-Nigerian singer and actress Kayo.
Kerry Washington to Release First Memoir Photo
Kerry Washington to Release First Memoir
Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company, announced the planned publication of THICKER THAN WATER by Kerry Washington, celebrated actor, director, producer, and activist. Washington will give readers a look into her public and private worlds—as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman.

More Hot Stories For You


Listen: THIS IS US' Blake Stadnik Discusses Theater And Disability On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT PodcastListen: THIS IS US' Blake Stadnik Discusses Theater And Disability On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast
January 30, 2023

On the first episode of Why I'll Never Make It's seventh season, Blake Stadnik (This Is Us, 42nd Street) joins host Patrick Oliver Jones to talk about his early beginnings in theater as well as the television show that has propelled his career.
Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and More Take Home AARP Movies For Grownups AwardsBrendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and More Take Home AARP Movies For Grownups Awards
January 29, 2023

AARP The Magazine has unveiled the winners of the 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards, featuring honorees from Abbott Elementary, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Whale, and more, as Top Gun: Maverick was awarded Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups, the evening's top honor.
Photos: Lucien Laviscount Attends The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in DiriyahPhotos: Lucien Laviscount Attends The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah
January 28, 2023

This weekend sees the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship head to Diriyah for a double-header of races. To kick off the weekend, thousands of fans watched on as 22 of the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race cars in the world - the GEN3 - went head to head. Emily in Paris Netflix star Lucien Laviscount attended the first race on Friday to watch the world-class drivers and revolutionary race cars compete at speeds of up to 200mph.
How to Audition For THE VOICEHow to Audition For THE VOICE
January 28, 2023

Have you ever wondered just how to audition for The Voice? BroadwayWorld has all of the information you need, including where to audition, requirements, next steps, and more!
Breaking Glass Pictures To Release LGBTQ+ Festival Darling NANA'S BOYSBreaking Glass Pictures To Release LGBTQ+ Festival Darling NANA'S BOYS
January 24, 2023

 Breaking Glass Pictures will present the North American release of the LGBTQ+ festival darling NANA'S BOYS directed by Ashton Pina. The film will arrive on VOD, digital on February 7 and DVD February 23.
share