VIDEO: Black Thought Performs 'Quiet Trip/Nature of the Beast' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Musical guest Black Thought performs "Nature of the Beast/Quiet Trip" with Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Check Out 'Wear a Mask', a Parody of 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon Have 'Two Goats Who Will Vote'
- VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson in an Election-Themed Version of The Black Eyed Peas' 'The Love'
- VIDEO: See Chadwick Boseman & Viola Davis in the Trailer for MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
- VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Talks About the Broadway Shutdown on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Talks About the All-Asian Cast of OVER THE MOON