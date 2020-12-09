VIDEO: Billy Eichner Performs Mariah Carey's 'Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Last night, Billy Eichner was a guest on The Late Late Show. Eichner made his television musical debut performing Mariah Carey's classic "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)."

Check out the video below!

Billy Eichner is an American comedian, actor, and producer. He is the star, executive producer, and creator of Funny Or Die's Billy on the Street, a comedy game show that aired on truTV. Eichner was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Game Show Host" in 2013. He is also known for playing Craig Middlebrooks on the sitcom PARKS AND RECREATION and Timon in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. He also appeared in NBC's Hairspray Live! as Rob Barker.