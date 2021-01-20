VIDEO: Billie Piper Talks I HATE SUZIE on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Billie Piper explains how the United Kingdom is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, sets up her new show I Hate Suzie and reveals why she had a panic attack filming a zombie-themed scene.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
