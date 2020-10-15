VIDEO: Bill Nye Wants You to Vote for Science

Global climate change affects each of us, no matter where we live.

Global climate change affects each of us, no matter where we live. And we're in the middle of a pandemic. We need Science to get through it all. 'This year, vote for science,' urges Bill Nye. 'Make your vote count.'

Watch the video below!

The Science Guy is reminding all voters to vote by mail or vote in person - just remember to wear a mask and wash your hands.

