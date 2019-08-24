VIDEO: Bill Maher Encourages Trump to Save Earth in New Rule

In his editorial New Rule last night, Bill encourages President Trump to become an eco-warrior and take up the fight against climate change.

"Real Time with Bill Maher" airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.

This week's guests were: Rep. Katie Porter, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Michael Smerconish, Eric Klinenberg and Kevin D. Williamson.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER has been renewed through 2020.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producers, Matt Wood, TJ Baldino; associate producer, Miles Leicher; director, Paul Casey.





