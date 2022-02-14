VIDEO: Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas in Hulu's DEEP WATER Teaser

In recognition of all the twisted Valentines out there, Hulu has released a teaser trailer along with the poster for the psychological thriller "Deep Water," starring Ben Affleck ("Gone Girl") and Ana de Armas ("Knives Out"), directed by expert thrill master Adrian Lyne ("Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal"). "Deep Water" will debut March 18 exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S.

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), "Deep Water" takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous MIND GAMES they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, based on the novel "Deep Water" by Patricia Highsmith, "Deep Water" stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope. The film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner and Anthony Katagas.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: