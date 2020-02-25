VIDEO: BTS Performs 'ON' at Grand Central Terminal for THE TONIGHT SHOW

Global phenomenon BTS (방탄소년단) delivers an epic performance of "ON" from their album Map of the Soul: 7 when they take over the historic Grand Central Terminal in New York City for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You