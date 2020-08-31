VIDEO: BTS Performs 'Dynamite' at the 2020 VMAs
Watch the performance below.
BTS performs "Dynamite" at the 2020 Video Music Awards.
Watch the performance below!
Dynamite is the first single from BTS' forthcoming album, releasing later this year. It is also the Korean band's first song that features all English lyrics.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Class of 2021 Mash Up HAMILTON, SIX, FROZEN, KINKY BOOTS, and More For an Epic Parody Performance
- VIDEO: Watch Amber Riley Perform a Touching Tribute to GLEE Co-Star Naya Rivera on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
- VIDEO: Watch New Trailers for Season Two of HIS DARK MATERIALS, Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Shooting Wrapped for Hallmark's A ROYAL HOLIDAY Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and More