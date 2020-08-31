Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: BTS Performs 'Dynamite' at the 2020 VMAs

Watch the performance below.

Aug. 31, 2020  

BTS performs "Dynamite" at the 2020 Video Music Awards.

Dynamite is the first single from BTS' forthcoming album, releasing later this year. It is also the Korean band's first song that features all English lyrics.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


