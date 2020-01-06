VIDEO: Awkwafina Talks THE FAREWELL & Her Grandmother on THE ELLEN SHOW

Awkwafina described to Ellen how her grandma left during a screening of her movie, but after telling that story on TV, her beloved grandma now makes it a point to see all of Awkwafina's films. The comedian also shared that her cat taught itself how to use the toilet, and what it's like receiving critical recognition for her role in "The Farewell."

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

