VIDEO: Apple TV+ Premieres Trailer for New Docuseries BECOMING YOU

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman.

Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of over 100 children around the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, "Becoming You" explores how the first 2000 days on earth shape the rest of our lives. Each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to five-years-old, and underscores how different our journeys can be but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children. The series is produced by WALL TO WALL Media and is executive produced by Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth.

"Becoming You" joins an expanding slate of docuseries on Apple TV+, including the Emmy Award-nominated "Home"; "Dear... " from award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler; "Tiny World," narrated by Paul Rudd; and the upcoming "Earth at Night in Color," narrated by Tom Hiddleston which premieres December 11.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple to see the full list of supported devices.

