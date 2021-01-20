VIDEO: Anthony Mackie Addresses CAPTAIN AMERICA Rumors on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with Anthony Mackie who once ran his own record label in his native New Orleans and Anthony explains Bounce music to James. And James pushes the "Outside the Wire" star about the rumors he's set to take over the Captain America role in the Marvel Universe. And James asks Anthony about meeting Will Smith, which came with an accidental punch to the jaw before they became friends.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.