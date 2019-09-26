VIDEO: Anneliese Van Der Pol Talks THAT'S SO RAVEN on THE TODAY SHOW!

Anneliese van der Pol, who played Chelsea Daniels on "That's So Raven," looks back on her character's best lines and gets emotional over her lifelong friendship with Raven-Symone on "The Today Show." Watch the clip below!

van der Pol played Belle in th Broadway production of "Beauty and the Beast."

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You