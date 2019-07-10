VIDEO: Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman Star in the OTHERHOOD Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for OTHERHOOD, starring Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and Felicity Huffman.

For empty nesters, what's the difference between letting your children grow up and letting them grow distant? This year, on Mother's Day, feeling marginalized and forgotten, longtime friends Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) decide to drive to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons, and in the process, they realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change. A journey to relate becomes a journey of rediscovery that forces these women to redefine their relationships with their children, friends, spouses and most importantly, themselves.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman, Jake Hoffman, Jake Lacy, Sinqua Walls, Heidi and Gardner.

Directed by Cindy Chupack directed the film from a script she wrote with Mark Andrus Cathy Schulman, Jason Michael Berman produced Otherhood.

The Otherhood will be in select theaters and on Netflix August 2, 2019.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You