VIDEO: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Talk New Year's Eve on THE LATE SHOW

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, real life buddies who hang out in between their kids' naps, have once again been tapped to co-host New Years Eve Live on CNN again despite their reputation for on-air antics.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.