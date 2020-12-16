VIDEO: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Talk New Year's Eve on THE LATE SHOW
The pair will once again host New Years Eve Live on CNN.
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, real life buddies who hang out in between their kids' naps, have once again been tapped to co-host New Years Eve Live on CNN again despite their reputation for on-air antics.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Utah Family Creates HAMILTON-Themed Light Show; Sparking Donation From Lin-Manuel Miranda
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL
- VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM
- VIDEO: Original A CHORUS LINE Cast Members Featured in Lyric Video for "What I Did For Love"