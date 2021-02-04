Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Amy Schumer Teases Seth Meyers for Never Starring in a Super Bowl Ad

Schumer stars in a commercial for Hellmann's at this year's Super Bowl.

Feb. 4, 2021  

Amy Schumer talks about how proud she is to be starring in a Hellmann's 2021 SUPER BOWL commercial, shares how she responds to hateful comments on the internet and reveals why she lies about her son's age.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

