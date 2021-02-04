VIDEO: Amy Schumer Teases Seth Meyers for Never Starring in a Super Bowl Ad
Schumer stars in a commercial for Hellmann's at this year's Super Bowl.
Amy Schumer talks about how proud she is to be starring in a Hellmann's 2021 SUPER BOWL commercial, shares how she responds to hateful comments on the internet and reveals why she lies about her son's age.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
