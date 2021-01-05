Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Amy Poehler Teases Her and Tina Fey's Return as Golden Globes Hosts on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

The awards will be held on February 28, 2021.

Jan. 5, 2021  

Amy Poehler talks about the differences between directing Wine Country and Moxie and about pulling favors to get a post-pandemic dinner with Julianna Margulies.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

