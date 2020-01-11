CATS Movie
VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Talks CATS Movie on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Jan. 11, 2020  

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" writer Amber Ruffin recaps what's happening in pop-culture news, including the unfinished "Cats" movie hitting theaters.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

