VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Talks CATS Movie on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" writer Amber Ruffin recaps what's happening in pop-culture news, including the unfinished "Cats" movie hitting theaters.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.





Related Articles