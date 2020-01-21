VIDEO: Alison Brie in Stars in the Trailer for HORSE GIRL

Netflix has released the trailer for Horse Girl, starring Alison Bre. In the film, Sarah (Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality.

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by Jeff Baena, Horse Girl is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman's search for the truth, however abstract it may be.

The film stars Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, Paul Reiser, and Jay Duplass.

Horse Girl will be in select theaters and on Netflix on February 7, 2020.





