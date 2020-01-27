VIDEO: Alicia Keys Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In 2020 GRAMMY Awards Opening

The host of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, Alicia Keys, opens the ceremony with a moving salute to the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Stream the 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS on CBS All Access.

Alicia Keys is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter/producer, actress, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur and humanitarian. Since the release of her debut album, songs in A minor, Keys has built an unparalleled repertoire of hits with more than 30 million albums sold worldwide. As an actress, she's had buzz worthy performances in Smokin' Aces, The Nanny Diaries and The Secret Life of Bees. Keys made her directorial debut with Lili, for Lifetime's Five, an anthology of five short films on the topic of breast cancer. Keys' first published work, Tears for Water: Songbook of Poems & Lyrics by Alicia Keys, made her a New York Times Bestselling author. As a philanthropist, Keys co-founded Keep a Child Alive (KCA), and serves as their Global Ambassador.





