VIDEO: Ali Wong and Randall Park Star in the Trailer for ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE

Netflix has released the trailer for "Always Be My Maybe" starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. Watch the trailer below!

Childhood friends Sasha and Marcus have a falling out and don't speak for 15 years. But when Sasha, now a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she runs into her old pal -- a happily complacent musician still living at home and working for his dad. Though the two are reluctant to reconnect, they soon find the old sparks - and maybe some new ones - are there.

Starring Ali Wong (Hard Knock Wife), Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Michelle Buteau (Broad City), Vivian Bang (White Rabbit), Karan Soni (Deadpool 2), Charlyne Yi (Paper Heart), Daniel Dae Kim (Hellboy), James Saito (While We're Young), with Keanu Reeves (John Wick) and Lyrics Born. The film is directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat, Don't Trust the B____ in Apt. 23) from a script by Ali Wong, Randall Park, and Michael Golamco (Grimm, Please Stand By), and is produced by Nathan Kahane, Erin Westerman, Ali Wong, and Randall Park. Brendan Ferguson executive produces.





