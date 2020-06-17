VIDEO: Alec Benjamin Performs 'Oh My God' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

On Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, musical guest Alec Benjamin performs "Oh My God" from his debut album!

Watch the performance below!

As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

