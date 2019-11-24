VIDEO: Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Meets Will Ferrell's Gordon Sondland on SNL

On last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, the Cold Open featured President Trump (Alec Baldwin) holding an impromptu press conference outside the White House near a loud helicopter.

During the sketch, he meets up with Gordon Sondland (Will Ferrell).

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





