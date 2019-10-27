VIDEO: Alec Baldwin and Darrell Hammond Return to Presidential Roles on SNL

During last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin and Darrell Hammond returned to their presidential roles in the cold open.

In the sketch, President Trump holds a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico and brings some of his loyal supporters, political allies and friends (Darrell Hammond, Fred Armisen, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat) to the stage.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

