VIDEO: Adele Competes in THE BACHELOR in New SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketch

Oct. 25, 2020  

Saturday Night Live took on THE BACHELOR in a new hilarious sketch, featuring Adele!

In the sketch, Pop superstar Adele competes against other women (Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Lauren Holt) for the love of Ben K (Beck Bennett).

Check out the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

