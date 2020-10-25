VIDEO: Adele Competes in THE BACHELOR in New SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketch

In the sketch, Adele competes against other women (Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Lauren Holt) for the love of Ben K (Beck Bennett).

Saturday Night Live took on THE BACHELOR in a new hilarious sketch, featuring Adele!

In the sketch, Pop superstar Adele competes against other women (Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Lauren Holt) for the love of Ben K (Beck Bennett).

Check out the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You