VIDEO: Adam Sandler Sings Opera on CONAN

On Monday, March 30, CONAN began airing new episodes on TBS that have been shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience and with guest interviews being filmed via video chat. Conan's first guest was comedian Adam Sandler.

During the interview, the two comedians talk about life during social isolation and why their neighbors think that O'Brien is weird.

O'Brien and Sandler also discuss the videos that have been shared of Italians in isolation coming onto their balconies to sing. Sandler sings his own American version, ressurecting his opera skills from back in his SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE days.

Watch below!

CONAN airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as Executive Producer.





