VIDEO: Aaron Gets His Case File on FOR LIFE on ABC

After Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) put in extra effort to help a fellow inmate, the inmate's brother -- a police officer -- made a photocopy of Aaron's case file and left it with Marie (Joy Bryant). Aaron had mentioned that it would potentially help prove his innocence, and after getting stonewalled by the DA's office, he's overjoyed to have it in his possession.

From 'Brother's Keeper,' season 1, episode 3 of 'For Life.' Watch the clip below!

Watch 'For Life' TUESDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





