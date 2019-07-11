VIDEO: AMC Releases Trailer for Season Two of LODGE 49

AMC released today the official trailer from season two of the critically acclaimed series Lodge 49, premiering Sunday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the trailer below!

Season two of this modern fable set in Long Beach, CA centers on likable "Squire" and ex-surfer Sean "Dud" Dudley (Wyatt Russell), whose beloved fraternal order -- the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx -- is suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. Despite his "Knight" and mentor Ernie's (Brent Jennings) lost faith, and his twin sister Liz's (Sonya Cassidy) struggle with their past, Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne. In addition to Russell, Jennings and Cassidy, this season's cast includes Linda Emond (Connie), Eric Allan Kramer (Scott) and David Pasquesi(Blaise).

Jim Gavin (Author, Middle Men) serves as creator, writer and executive-producer alongside showrunner Peter Ocko (Pushing Daisies, The Office). Additional executive producers include Paul Giamatti (Billions, Sideways, Outsiders, Hoke), Dan Carey (Outsiders, Hoke, John Dies at the End, All Is Bright) and Jeff Freilich (Halt and Catch Fire, Grace and Frankie).Lodge 49 is an AMC Studios production.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You