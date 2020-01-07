VIDEO: AGT Winner Shin Lim Performs a Card Trick on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 7, 2020  

Shin Lim, the magician who won the thirteenth season of "America's Got Talent," stops by Studio 1A to show off a card trick that left Hoda and Jenna speechless.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

