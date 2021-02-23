VIDEO: AFI Movie Club Celebrates THE MANDALORIAN

AFI AWARDS celebrates THE MANDALORIAN with brand new content featuring the creator and star of the series. Actor Pedro Pascal accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the show to the AFI Movie Club audience. Creator Jon Favreau takes the audience "Behind the Scene" in this series about a Mandalorian bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy who is entrusted with tracking down and protecting "The Child."

"THE MANDALORIAN shows us the way. Jon Favreau and his visionary collaborators prove the power of STAR WARS to thrive beyond the Skywalker saga. Set far, far away from the central battle between good and evil, this intoxicating adventure expands the galaxy with heroic purpose and a genre-busting narrative all its own. In these dark times, "Baby Yoda" and this larger found family of icons glow with a warm, laser-like light to prove that the Force will be with us - always." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Augusto Garcia, Cinematography Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree THE MANDALORIAN.