VIDEO: AFI Awards Honor MRS. AMERICA, Uzo Aduba

AFI AWARDS celebrates MRS. AMERICA with brand new content featuring Uzo Aduba, Dahvi Waller, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Aduba accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the show to the AFI Movie Club audience. Creator Dahvi Waller and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck take the audience "Behind the Scene" of their powerful show surrounding the feminist movement led by activists including Bella Abzug, Shirley Chisholm, Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

"MRS. AMERICA tears the tiara from the American image that women are born with equal rights and equal agendas. In this ambitiously insightful study of the gender warfare surrounding the creation of the Equal Rights Amendment, Dahvi Waller's liberating narrative presents the past as a look to the battles still raging today. Cate Blanchett plays against radiant type as she manifests the rigid body and beliefs of conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly who defies a sisterhood bound most powerfully by the performances of Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Tracey Ullman and Margo Martindale." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Praveen Elankumaran, Cinematography Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree MRS. AMERICA.