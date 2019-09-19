VIDEO: ABC Shares Three Videos Ahead of EMERGENCE Premeire

ABC has shared three videos ahead of the series premiere of its newest drama series, Emergence.

Beyond explanation ... beyond understanding ... lies the truth. This character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child's identity is at the center of it all.

Watcch the videos below!

"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.





