Actress Beth Riesgraf meets with Lindsay Rodman, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who currently works for the Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America, to see what can be done to provide equal access to healthcare to female veterans.

68 Whiskey chronicles the lives of a diverse group of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan.





