Universal Kids Debuts The First Linear Premiere Of HOLLY HOBBIE

Universal Kids, the TV network that playfully celebrates kids' everyday adventures, announces the linear debut of "Holly Hobbie" on Thursday, December 5 at 8pm ET/PT.

Holly Hobbie, a 13-year-old girl, is an aspiring singer-songwriter who isn't afraid to fight for what she believes in, even if it's not the norm. Hailing from the small town of Collinsville, her goal is to save the world, starting with her hometown. The series tackles themes such as friendship, bullying, and family struggles.

Characters:

Holly Hobbie: She is an ambitious, determined and positive role model for girls.

Amy: She is Holly's best friend and an honorary member of the Hobbie family. Unlike Holly, she is more interested in boys.

Piper: She is the NEW GIRL in town and tends to ruffle feathers between Holly and Amy.

Robbie Hobbie: He is Holly's popular, older brother.

Heather Hobbie: She is Holly's "old soul" younger sister.

Grandma Helen: She owns the town's central café where Holly works and performs in THE WEEKLY open mic nights.

"Holly Hobbie" is presented by Hulu and produced by Aircraft Pictures, in association with Cloudco Entertainment with Sarah Glinski, Sean Gorman, Karen Vermeulen, Ryan Wiesbrock, Matthew Wexler, Anthony Leo, Andrew Rosen as Executive Producers.





