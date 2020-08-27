USA Network's CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST Continues With Ratings Highs

The show is averaging 2.27 million viewers.

America can't get enough of the Chrisleys! Since its Season 8 debut on July 9, the successful unscripted family series CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST is averaging an impressive 2.27 million viewers across platforms and has grown more than 4% over Season 7. Additionally, the most recent episode of the series, "Everlasting Todd," which aired Thursday, August 20, was the highest rated telecast of the series in more than a year.

The show, helmed by outspoken patriarch, Todd Chrisley, continues to be USA Network's #1 original program year-to-date in P18-49 and #1 for USA digital across key metrics. This season, Todd and the wild antics of his entire family handily beats the nearest competition, topping A&E by 19% and WE by 32% and HGTV by 70% on Thursdays at 9PM ET/PT.

On the newest episode of the show, "Let's Talk About Sex, Grayson," airing tonight, Thursday August 27, at 9PM ET/PT on USA, Todd's young son Grayson is acting out in ways that are truly testing his mother Julie Chrisley. And, the ever-scheming and delightfully loveable Nanny Faye finds herself involved in a pyramid scheme.

The first half of Season 8 finales on Thursday, September 3. Past seasons are also available on VOD. Additionally, the series is now available to stream for free on Peacock, and continues to make successful additional runs on Bravo and E!.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America, with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Adam Greener, Jim Sayer, Hank Stepleton, Katie Sole, and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers.

