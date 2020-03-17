Due to the current situation with the COVID 19 Virus, the US premiere of Nuestra Madres has been postponed.

A new release date has not yet been announced.

Guatemala, 2018. The whole country is immersed in the trial of the soldiers who sparked the civil war. Victim statements come one after another. Ernesto is a young anthropologist working for the Forensic Foundation; his job is to identify the missing. One day, while hearing the account of an old woman, he thinks he has found a lead that might guide him to his father, a guerrillero who went missing during the war. Against his mother's wishes, he flings himself body and soul into the case, looking for truth and resilience.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You